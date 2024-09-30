Putin signs decree to call up 133,000 conscripts for military service in fall draft

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree to call up 133,000 conscripts for military service in the fall campaign, according to information posted on the government’s legal information web portal on Monday.

"To call up 133,000 Russian citizens aged 18-30 for military service who are not in reserve and are subject to army draft from October 1 to December 31, 2024," the decree says.

The decree also orders to discharge the servicemen who have served the established term of conscripted military service.