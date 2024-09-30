Russia’s budget revenues from privatization will amount to $75.7 mln in next three years

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. Revenues of Russia’s federal budget from privatization of federal property will amount to 7.018 billion rubles ($75.7 mln) in the next three years, according to the explanatory note to the draft federal budget for 2025-2027.

"The volume of revenues to the federal budget from the privatization of federal property in 2025-2027 will amount to 2,339.6 million rubles ($25.2 mln) annually," the draft says.

In March of this year, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov reported that revenues from privatization to the federal budget of the Russian Federation this year should amount to at least 100 billion rubles ($1.07 bln).