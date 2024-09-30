Ensuring security in Donbass, Novorossiya government’s top priority — Putin

NOVO-OGARYOVO, September 30. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin sees ensuring the security of Donbass and Novorossiya as the number one priority of the country’s authorities, while assuring that socioeconomic issues will not be pushed to the back burner.

On the Day of Reunification of the Donetsk and Lugansk people’s republics, and the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions with Russia, the head of state participated in an opening ceremony for new social facilities in these regions via video link.

"The most important task for all of us is fostering favorable conditions for developing these territories from the point of view of ensuring people’s security. This is task number one. However, we will not put off resolving economic and social issues. We will do this right now," Putin stressed.

The president emphasized that the people residing in these territories "need this not later but precisely now." "I am confident that all tasks that we set for ourselves in this field will undoubtedly also be fulfilled, much like security issues will be resolved," the head of state said.

Putin congratulated all Russian citizens and particularly those residing in Donbass and Novorossiya with the reunification of these regions with Russia. "I wish all the best to all of you and would like to thank you for what you are doing together for the revival of both Novorossiya and Donbass," he concluded.