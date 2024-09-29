Kremlin doesn’t see West putting the brakes on Ukraine conflict

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. Despite receiving certain signals, the West is getting increasingly involved in the Ukraine conflict, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told VGTRK reporter Pavel Zarubin in an interview.

"We can witness how Western countries are getting increasingly involved in [the Ukraine conflict]. They are not putting a break on [the conflict]. Rather, they declare their intention to push on with it in order to help Ukraine win," the Russian presidential spokesman said.

This requires Russia to be ready to use provisions from its revamped nuclear doctrine, he argued.

"Against this backdrop, we must certainly make decisions and we must be ready to implement them," Peskov said.

However, it is up to the military to outline specific terms for putting in place these revised provisions, he maintained. "They carefully monitor what weapons are being used and how. And it is them who register the direct involvement of the collective West in the conflict around Ukraine and they will not diminish their attention," the Kremlin spokesman said with confidence.