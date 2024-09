MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. Russia will be able to achieve all set goals as the truth is on its side, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a video message on the Day of Reunification of the Donetsk People's Republic, Lugansk People's Republic, and the Zaporozhye and Kherson Regions with Russia.

"Truth is on our side! All set goals will be achieved!" he emphasized, thanking all Russians who have engaged in the restoration of the liberated territories.