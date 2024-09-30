More than 30 people killed in Gaza in recent Israeli strikes

DUBAI, September 30. /TASS/. More than 30 people have been killed in the Gaza Strip in recent hours as a result of Israeli strikes, Qatari Al Jazeera TV channel reported.

According to the broadcaster, at least two children were among the dead, being victims of an attack on a house in Deir al-Balah in the central part of the Palestinian enclave.

According to the Gaza Health Ministry, more than 41,600 people have been killed and more than 96,200 injured as a result of Israeli actions in the enclave since October 2023.

The situation in the Middle East has sharply deteriorated since the infiltration of armed supporters of the radical Palestinian movement Hamas from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory on October 7, 2023, accompanied by the killing of residents of border settlements and the taking of more than 240 hostages. In response, Israel launched an operation in the enclave aimed at destroying the military and political structure of Hamas and freeing all the abductees.