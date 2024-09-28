Chinese foreign minister urges US to stop imposing sanctions on Beijing over Ukraine

BEIJING, September 28. /TASS/. Washington should stop slandering China and imposing sanctions against Chinese companies in connection with the Ukrainian crisis, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told US Secretary of State Antony Blinken as they met in New York.

"The US should stop vilifying and baselessly accusing China and indiscriminately imposing sanctions," Wang Yi was quoted as saying in a statement on the website of the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

Wang Yi warned the US against using the issue of Ukraine to foment block confrontation.

"China has always insisted on promoting peace and negotiations, and has itself made efforts to pursue political settlement," Wang Yi went on to say.

Earlier, Wang Yi met with the Brazilian president’s foreign policy advisor, Celso Amorim, in New York and said that China, Brazil and other countries in the Global South will set up a Friends of Peace platform to seek a peaceful resolution to the Ukraine crisis. He said it would not be a closed group, but an open platform seeking inclusive dialogue.