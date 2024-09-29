China deeply concerned over growing escalation in wake of death of Hezbollah leader

BEIJING, September 29. /TASS/. China has expressed its deep concern over the growing escalation in the Middle East following the death of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in an Israeli airstrike, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

"China has paid great attention to this incident, and we are deeply concerned over the rising tensions in the region," the ministry said in a comment released in the wake of the death of Nasrallah. "China opposes any actions that violate Lebanon’s sovereignty and security," the comment reads.

Also, China called on the conflicting sides, especially Israel, to take urgent measures to cool tensions and prevent the conflict from expanding or spiraling out of control.

On September 23, Israel launched a massive airstrike as part of Operation Northern Arrows against Hezbollah militants in Lebanon. On September 27, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah was killed in an airstrike in Beirut. On Saturday, the Shia paramilitary group confirmed the death of its leader.