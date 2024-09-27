MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. Some of the foreign mercenaries who were in the ranks of the Ukrainian armed forces in the Kursk Region have already been eliminated, they were a legitimate target, Deputy Chief of the Main Military-Political Directorate of the Russian Armed Forces, Commander of the Akhmat special forces, Major-General Apty Alaudinov said.

Earlier, the NemeZida project published data on over 800 Ukrainian fighters who invaded the Kursk Region. They include about 200 foreign mercenaries from Israel, Armenia, Georgia, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Turkey, Moldova, Syria and other countries.

"It is no secret to us that the mercenaries came from the countries listed. We were well aware of that. These mercenaries were a legitimate target, and some of them have already been eliminated," Alaudinov said.

He added that it should not be surprising that many mercenaries come from countries considered friendly to Russia. "Our main enemy - the US - is doing everything to train certain groups of mercenaries in countries friendly to us. These mercenaries are tested here and then used to overthrow governments where hybrid warfare is already being waged. Therefore, there is nothing to be surprised about. We must understand that the enemy is doing its job everywhere, recruiting representatives from countries friendly to us," he concluded.