Israel delivers several strikes on Yemen’s Hodeidah

DUBAI, September 29. /TASS/. Israel’s air force has delivered a series of strikes on the city of Hodeidah in Yemen, attacking facilities of the rebel Houthi movement Ansar Allah.

According to Al Jazeera, the sea port was the main target where one of the oil reservoirs caught fire. Houthi-owned Al Masirah and Saba also reported the attacks on the port.

Al Mayadeen reported that Israeli aviation had delivered over 10 strikes on the Yemeni port. According to it, the strikes were also delivered on Hodeidah’s international airport which has been defunct since 2015 but may be used as a Houthi military base. Additionally, Israeli aviation attacked electric power stations near Al Hali and Ras Kutib, Saba reported.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed delivering strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen. This is Israel’s second attack on Hodeidah since the situation escalated in the Middle East. Israeli aviation attacked the Yemeni sea port on July 20, following a Houthi drone attack on Tel Aviv.

Situation in Yemen

After the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict in the Gaza Strip, the Houthis warned that they would launch strikes on Israeli territory while barring ships associated with the Jewish state from passing through the waters of the Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait until Tel Aviv ceased its military operation against Palestinian radical group Hamas in the embattled enclave. Since last November, the Houthis have attacked dozens of civilian vessels in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

In response, the US and its allies launched Operation Prosperity Guardian aiming to ensure both the freedom of navigation and the safety of maritime traffic in the Red Sea. Subsequently, the armed forces of the United States and the United Kingdom began to deliver joint strikes on rebel-held positions in several Yemeni cities, using aircraft, warships and submarines, targeting Houthi missile sites, drones and radiolocation systems.