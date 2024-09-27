Spiral of violence escalates beyond Israeli-Palestinian conflict — Lavrov

UNITED NATIONS, September 28. /TASS/. The spiral of violence has spread beyond the area of Arab-Israeli confrontation, destabilizing other regions, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at the UN Security Council meeting on the Middle East, including the Palestinian issue.

"The level of conflict on occupied Palestinian territory and in the Lebanon-Israel border areas is unprecedented. This conflict also echoes in other parts of the region, including the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden," Lavrov said.

"The pockets of instability remain in place in huge swathes of the Middle East and North Africa. The spiral of violence has escalated far beyond the area of Arab-Israeli confrontation, destabilizing not only the mentioned regions, but also the Mediterranean Sea, the Persian Gulf and entire North Africa. The cornerstone of all those crises has been and remains the unresolved Palestinian issue," he said.