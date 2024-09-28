Hezbollah movement confirms death of its leader Hassan Nasrallah — statement

BEIRUT, September 28. /TASS/. The Lebanon-based Hezbollah Shia movement has officially confirmed the death of its leader Hassan Nasrallah in an Israeli strike on Beirut.

"Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, Secretary General of Hezbollah, has joined his great, immortal martyr comrades whom he led for about 30 years," the movement said in a statement.

The movement also vowed to continue its fight against Israel.

Earlier, the Israeli army officially confirmed that Nasrallah had been killed in an Israeli airstrike on the Lebanese capital of Beirut.