DUBAI, September 29. /TASS/. At least four people were killed and 29 injured in Israeli strikes on Yemen’s Hodeidah controlled by the rebel Houthi movement Ansar Allah, a spokesman for the Health Ministry of the Houthi government said.

"Four people were killed and 29 others were injured in the preliminary toll of the Israeli aggression on Hodeidah Governorate," he said as quoted by Al Mayadeen.