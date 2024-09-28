Hungary open to talks on space program with Russia’s Roscosmos, says top diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, September 28. /TASS/. Budapest is open to resuming talks on a joint space program with Russia’s Roscosmos State Space Corporation, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told TASS on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

When asked if talks on cooperation between Hungary and Roscosmos could be resumed, he answered in the affirmative.

"I negotiated a lot with Mr. Rogozin (former Roscosmos chief - TASS). We had plans for our joint program to be completed, but then there was no capacity on behalf of the Russian side for such a program at that time. But if there's a change in this regard, we are absolutely open and happy to resume those negotiations," Szijjarto noted.