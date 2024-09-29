Chair of Oman’s Consultative Assembly arrives in Moscow

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. Chairman of Oman’s Consultative Assembly Khalid Bin Hilal Al Maawali has arrived in Moscow on an official visit, the Russian State Duma’s Telegram channel said.

"On September 30, talks will be held between the chairs of the State Duma and the Consultative Assembly of the Sultanate of Oman. It is planned that Vyacheslav Volodin and Khalid Bin Hilal Al Maawali will discuss the development of Russian-Omani interparliamentary ties," the State Duma said.

The visit to Russia is conducted at the invitation of Russian State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin.