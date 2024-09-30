Israeli Air Force strikes dozens of Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon

TEL AVIV, September 30. /TASS/. The Israeli Air Force has struck targets in the Beqaa Valley in eastern Lebanon, as well as in the south of the country, the army's press service reported.

"Over the past two hours, the Israeli Air Force struck dozens of terrorist facilities of the Hezbollah terrorist organization in the Beqaa region of Lebanon," the statement said. Among the targets struck, the military listed "dozens of rocket launchers and buildings used to store weapons".

In addition, the army press service reported strikes on "military buildings" used by Hezbollah in southern Lebanon.

On September 23, Israel launched Operation Northern Arrows against Hezbollah in Lebanon, carrying out massive airstrikes against the movement's military targets. The stated goal was to create a safe environment in the northern border areas of the Jewish state so that tens of thousands of residents can return. One of the September 27 strikes in Beirut killed Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah. The organization confirmed his death and vowed to continue confronting Israel.