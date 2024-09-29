Twenty-four civilians killed in Israeli strike on Lebanese village

BEIRUT, September 29. /TASS/. At least 24 people were killed in a strike by the Israeli air force on the village of Ain El Delb in south Lebanon, according to the Emergency Committee of the Lebanese Health Ministry.

It noted that the death toll may climb as rescuers sift through the rubble. The number of wounded has reached 29.

According to the Janoubia news portal, overall, Israeli aviation has attacked 39 residential areas in south Lebanon over the past 24 hours, destroying houses and utility buildings.

On September 23, Israel launched an offensive operation, dubbed Northern Arrows, aimed at undermining the military infrastructure of the Hezbollah movement, carrying out massive air strikes across Lebanon, with dozens of settlements in the south and east of the country being targeted.