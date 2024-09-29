Israeli forces conclude massive wave of strikes on Lebanon

TEL AVIV, September 29. /TASS/. Israel’s air force has concluded a massive wave of strikes on the facilities of the Lebanon-based Shiite party Hezbollah, the army press service said.

According to its statement, approximately 120 Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon and deep inside Lebanese territory were attacked.

"Among the assets struck were significant headquarters used by Hezbollah’s different units and terrorist infrastructure used by Hezbollah operatives to plan and carry out terrorist activities against the State of Israel," the statement reads.

The IDF noted that this wave of air strikes on Lebanon "constitutes significant damage to Hezbollah's capabilities, command and control abilities, and operational management.".