Nuclear arms to be used as soon as NATO attacks Belarus, Lukashenko says

MINSK, September 27. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has said during a meeting with students that nuclear weapons will be used as soon as NATO attacks the republic.

"I <…> have been saying that attacking Belarus is World War Three. Actually, recently, Putin confirmed this making amendments to the nuclear doctrine that, in the event of an attack on Russia and Belarus we are using nuclear arms," the BelTA news agency quoted him as saying. "He confirmed my words. This is the essence of my statement," the Belarusian leader added.

"If we use nuclear weapons, they may respond. And to Russia as well, so it will use all of its arsenal. And this is a world war already. The West doesn’t want it either. They are not ready for it. Yet we are openly telling them: the state border is the red line. If they set foot on it, the response will be immediate," Lukashenko asserted.

According to him, Minsk is getting ready for such a development. "I am talking about this honestly and sincerely," the Belarusian president added.