Russian prime minister to meet with Iranian president in Tehran on September 30

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will pay an official visit to Iran on September 30, the press service of the Russian cabinet of ministers said.

He will hold talks with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and first Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref.

"It is planned to discuss the entire set of Russian-Iranian cooperation in the trade and economic and cultural and humanitarian fields," the Russian government said. It noted that special attention will be given to major joint projects in transportation, energy, industry, agriculture and other areas.