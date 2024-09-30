Russian troops damage Ukrainian army’s supply bridge in DPR

DONETSK, September 30. /TASS/. Russia’s missile strike damaged a bridge used for supplying Ukrainian army garrisons in Kurakhovo and Selidovo in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), defense circles told TASS on Monday.

"A strike at the weekend damaged a bridge across the reservoir in Kurakhovo. This is one of the key motorways used for supplying the enemy’s garrisons in Selidovo and Kurakhovo," the defense circles said.

The damaged bridge will pose a major problem for the Ukrainian army, especially in the mud season, the defense circles said.

"The length of the reservoir is large and it is both wide and deep, which will pose a problem [for the Ukrainian military]," the defense circles said.