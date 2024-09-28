Germany keeps ignoring Russia’s requests for information about Navalny’s health — Lavrov

UNITED NATIONS, September 28. /TASS/. After making unsubstantiated claims about the poisoning of Russian blogger Alexey Navalny, Germany left Russia’s requests for information about his health screenings and treatment unanswered, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has told reporters.

At a news conference to sum up the results of his participation in the High-Level Week of the 79th UN General Assembly, Lavrov said that Russia had rushed to transfer Navanly to Germany for treatment without bothering with the necessary formalities.

"We requested the Germans <…> to show us the results of his health screenings that would prove that he was indeed poisoned with the [Novichok] agent. The Germans said that this information is classified and that they would forward it to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons. So we contacted them and asked if we can have a look. They replied: ‘The Germans have prohibited us from showing it to you,’ Lavrov said.

He added that after the media hype on the issue, Russia once again requested information about Navalny’s diagnosis and treatment before his return to Russia.

"There was total silence," he said.