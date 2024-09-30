More than 10 people killed in Israeli air strikes in Lebanese Hermel

DUBAI, September 30. /TASS/. More than 10 people have been killed in Israeli airstrikes in the city of Hermel in eastern Lebanon, Lebanese Al Mayadeen TV channel said.

It was reported there was also a large number of wounded after the air strike.

The Israeli army press service said earlier that the Israeli air force had launched a series of attacks on targets in the Beqaa Valley. It said the bombing was targeting sites belonging to the Shiite organization Hezbollah.

On September 23, Israel launched Operation Northern Arrows against Hezbollah formations in Lebanon, carrying out massive air strikes against the movement's military installations. The stated aim was to create a safe environment in the northern border areas of the Jewish state so that tens of thousands of residents can return. One of the strikes, on September 27 in Beirut, killed Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah. The organization confirmed his death and vowed to continue its confrontation with Israel.