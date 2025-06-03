Houthis say their strike prevented US military plane from landing in Israel

DOHA, June 4. /TASS/. A military transport plane of the United States could not land at Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport due to a strike delivered by members of Yemen’s Ansar Allah movement, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said.

"The missile troops <...> carried out a military operation attacking the [Ben Gurion] airport <…> with a hypersonic missile of the Palestine-2 family," he told the Houthi-controlled Al Masirah television. In his words, the strike "prevented the landing of a US military transport plane."

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Tuesday evening they had detected a missile launch in Yemen, and civil defense sirens sounded in a number of Israeli districts. Later, the IDF announced the missile had been intercepted.