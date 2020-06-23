Jailed Russian tests negative for COVID-19 at US prison

Earlier, it was stated that the Russian embassy in the US addressed a note to the State Department demanding to ensure that the Russian woman would not get infected with COVID-19.

MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. Bogdana Osipova, a Russian citizen, incarcerated in the United States, has tested negative for coronavirus, a letter from the Consular Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry to Alexander Brod, a member of the Presidential Council on Civil Society and Human Rights and chairman of a human rights non-profit, indicates.

"The embassy demanded the US State Department test Bogdana Osipova for COVID-19 and order the Danbury prison where she is incarcerated to take appropriate measures to prevent her from contracting the novel coronavirus infection. According to the orders of the US Department of Justice, all inmates at the Danbury correctional facility were tested for coronavirus, then, infected inmates were isolated in special quarters. Osipova’s test was negative," said the letter obtained by TASS.

It is noted that currently the jailed Russian woman’s lawyer is "working actively on appealing the verdict and intends to present a petition to the Colorado Court of Appeals to retry his client due to newly discovered circumstances." The letter emphasizes that the Foreign Ministry together with the embassy will continue to exert "every diplomatic effort necessary" to guarantee the observation of Osipova’s procedural rights and legal interests in order for her speedy homecoming.

In 2019, Osipova was found guilty of kidnapping her own children and taking them outside the US, along with extortion. She was sentenced to approximately six years in prison.