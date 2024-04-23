EAEU preliminary discussing terms of free trade agreement with India — official

TASHKENT, April 23. /TASS/. The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) is preliminary discussing the terms of a free trade agreement with India, but the official stages of negotiations have not yet begun, Roman Chekushov, head of the department of international cooperation and licensing in the field of foreign trade at Russia’s Industry and Trade Ministry, told TASS at the international industrial exhibition Innoprom. Central Asia.

"India is one of the first goals. If earlier the partners were quite cautious about concluding such an agreement, now they are taking the initiative. We are currently only preparing the preliminary terms of the agreement, so, it is too early to say that some kind of draft document has already been designed. Now the negotiations are just beginning. We have initiated them and made our proposal to the Indian side. There are rounds of negotiations, while the first round has not yet taken place. There is a preliminary stage of agreeing that both sides are ready to enter into negotiations," Chekushov explained.

It was previously reported that negotiations on the creation of a free trade agreement with India could begin in 2024.