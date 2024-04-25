Bolivian leader decries fresh US military aid for Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan

CARACAS, April 25. /TASS/. Bolivian President Luis Arce criticized the United States’ latest $95 bln package in military aid to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan in a broadcast by Venezolana de Television.

"Threats to peace on the planet have lately increased as the United States moved to provide $95 bln in aid to support Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan. This clearly shows continued attempts to destabilize Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Asia," Arce said addressing the 23nd summit of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America - People’s Trade Treaty (ALBA-TCP) in the Venezuelan capital on Wednesday. That funding, he maintained, should have been channeled into "the fight against famine, poverty and equality."

According to the Bolivian leader, instead of pursuing "the policy of diplomacy and dialogue," the United States opts for "continued war and militarism."

Established in 2004, the ALBA-TCP has Antigua and Barbuda, Bolivia, Cuba, Dominica, Grenada, Nicaragua, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and Venezuela as its members.