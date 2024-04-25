Russia’s US-born boxer Johnson to star in TV reality show — promoter

MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. Russia’s US-born heavyweight boxing champion Kevin Johnson is set to star in a reality TV-show hosted by Russia’s television channel in the country’s North Caucasus republic of Ingushetia, Russian boxing promoter Vladimir Khryunov told TASS on Tuesday.

"He will be the mentor of the so-called World Team, while the Team Russia will be led by [prominent boxer] Kostya Tszyu. The teams are set to clash on June 20 at a boxing tournament in [Ingushetia’s city of] Magas," Khryunov said.

On January 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree granting Russian citizenship to Johnson.

In mid-February this year, Johnson won his first fight under the colors of the Russian national flag, defeating Ireland’s Sean Turner. The bout was held in the Russian capital of Moscow on February 16 and the opponents boxed wearing Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) gloves. Johnson won the fight by technical knockout (TKO) in the fourth round.

Johnson, 44, who obtained a Russian passport last month, had initially applied to become a Russian citizen in September 2023. His representative later disclosed that the athlete decided to take a Russian patronymic, or middle name, in honor of the Russian president. Thus, he is now officially known as Kevin Vladimirovich Johnson in his passport.

Born in Asbury Park, New Jersey, and known as the "Kingpin," Johnson boasts a career record of 36 wins (20 by KO), 22 defeats (three by KO) and two draws in his 60 professional boxing bouts.

In December 2009, he challenged Ukrainian boxer Vitali Klitschko for the World Boxing Council (WBC) heavyweight title belt, but eventually lost, while becoming only the second boxer to manage to go all 12 rounds in the ring against the famous Ukrainian fighter, who has retired from professional sports and now serves as mayor of Kiev.

In October 2017, Johnson won the International Boxing Organization (IBO) championship belt by defeating Italy’s Francesco Pianeta, but failed to defend his title the following year against Croatia’s Petar Milas.