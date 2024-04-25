Government, business to continue dialog — Kremlin

MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. The government and the business will continue the dialog, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters after the closed meeting of representatives of the business community with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"The dialog will continue. The government is working. Plans are already in place for May and for June," Peskov said.

The President and business representatives are satisfied with outcomes of the meeting, the Kremlin Spokesman noted. "There were many topics, the specific subject matter for the talk," he said.

"Yes," Peskov replied to the question whether the meeting was productive.