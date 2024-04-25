Some 4,500 tickets sold in only two days for 2024 BRICS Games in Russia’s Kazan

MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. Over 4,500 tickets have already been sold for the 2024 BRICS Games in Russia, Tatarstan Minister of Sports Vladimir Leonov told TASS on Thursday.

Ticket sales for this summer’s 2024 BRICS Games in Kazan, the capital of the Russian Republic of Tatarstan, kicked off on April 23.

"Today, we see a lot of demand from different places. We will continue to market on social media," Leonov said speaking at the Russia EXPO.

"We launched ticket sales the day before yesterday and in just two days we have already sold 4,500 tickets out of the total 100,000 [target]," he continued.

"There is an enormous demand encompassing a wide geographical scale, because not only are people from Kazan and Tatarstan purchasing tickets, but people from across the country and around the world as well," Leonov added.

The press office of the Tatarstan Sports Ministry announced on April 23 the launch of ticket sales for the 2024 BRICS Games. According to the ministry, ticket prices range between 100 and 300 rubles (between $1 and 3). Tickets for the rest of the event’s sports competitions are expected to go on sale later.

The 2024 BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) Games will be held in Kazan on June 12-23 and will feature events in 20 different sports.

In mid-May 2023, Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the government to submit proposals for organizing and holding the 2024 BRICS Games in Russia.

Russian Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin emphasized later that the BRICS Games are not meant to rival any other competitions and will not interfere with the international sports calendar as well as with the IOC-approved calendar of events.

Earlier this month, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov paid an official visit to China, where he stated that the 2024 BRICS Games and the following World Friendship Games in Russia would be organized based on the principles enshrined by International Olympic Committee (IOC) Charter.