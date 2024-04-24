Moscow slams NATO drills near Russian borders as inflammatory

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. NATO’s military drills on Finland’s territory close to Russian borders are inflammatory and aim to put pressure on Russia, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

"NATO’s military exercises close to the Russian borders are provocative. Their aim is to exert military pressure on the Russian Federation by the demonstration of force," the diplomat said.

These maneuvers near the Russian borders "increase the risks of potential military incidents," she stressed.

The military alliance’s representatives "are deliberately whipping up hysteria around the alleged Russian ‘threat’" and "are actively spreading insinuations about some plans by Russia to attack the bloc’s member states" in order "to justify their own aggressive intentions," the spokeswoman said.

"It is obvious that the upcoming combat training on the territory of Finland is part of a hybrid war against our country," the diplomat said.

"Helsinki seeks to complete its official ‘registration’ in NATO as ‘a new recruit’ as soon as possible and become a full-fledged participant in this adventure," Zakharova stressed.

"The alliance continues practical military exploitation of once a neutral state and a reputable participant in discussions on strengthening stability and security," the diplomat pointed out.

Moscow closely watches the West’s aggressive actions, the spokeswoman said.

"Beyond any doubt, all the necessary political and military-technical measures will be taken to neutralize threats to our country’s defense capability," the Russian diplomat said.