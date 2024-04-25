Russians not let to Turkish Airlines flights to Mexico due to US pressure on it — diplomat

MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. Russian nationals are not let to Turkish Airlines flights to Mexico because of the United States’ pressure on that country’s authorities, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told TASS.

"Concerning Mexico, I think it is quite clear why. This is because of the pressure exerted on the country’s authorities by Washington," he said, commenting on the issue of Turkish Airlines refusing service to Russian nationals wishing to fly to Latin America.

He noted that such problems exist for Russians using Turkish Airlines flights to other Latin American countries. "Naturally, we are discussing this topic," he said.

"In general, many such matters require a quick solution," he stressed. "This concerns not only consular issues or issues of free movement as an inseparable right of any individual, but also such topics as whether countries can have an independent policy on matters that are important for us. We will discuss this with all who are involved in it."

Numerous cases when Turkish Airlines refused to take on board Russian passengers flying by transit via Istanbul to Latin American countries have been reported since late February. The Russian embassy in Ankara said on its website on Tuesday that it had received no explanations either from the airline or the Turkish foreign ministry. Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday that he was sure that this problem would be settled thanks to Moscow’s friendly relations with Ankara. The Russian embassy in Mexico told TASS that the country’s authorities are addressing this problem.