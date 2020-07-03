Russia’s strategic bombers get latest data transfer systems

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. Vega Group of Ruselectronics Holding Company (part of the state hi-tech corporation Rostec) will deliver the latest R-097M telecode communications systems to Russia’s Aerospace Force for upgrading long-range aircraft, the Ruselectronics press office reported on Friday.

"Until the end of the year, we are planning to deliver a batch of R-097M systems to the Defense Ministry as part of the upgrade of long-range aircraft," the press office quoted Vega CEO Vyacheslav Mikheyev as saying.

The qualifying flight tests of aircraft with the installed communications systems have successfully been completed, he said.

The R-097M communications system has been developed by the Kaluga-based Research Institute of Telemechanic Systems. The patented technical solution has provided a principally new possibility for telecode communications to transfer large amounts of data through lower bit rate channels.