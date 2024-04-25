US-led coalition’s aircraft violate Syrian airspace 13 times in past day

MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. Warplanes and drones of the US-led international coalition violated Syrian airspace in the al-Tanf zone 13 times over the past 24 hours, the deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria (a division of the Russian Defense Ministry) said.

"Nine violations of the December 9, 2019 deconfliction protocols on the part of the coalition were registered. The incidents were related to flights that were not coordinated with the Russian side and involved unmanned aerial vehicles," Maj. Gen. Yury Popov said.

On top of that, "four violations, committed by two pairs of F-15 fighter jets, were registered above the Al-Tanf zone" in the reported period, he added.

In Popov's words, such actions set a dangerous precedent for air incidents and accidents, and escalate the general situation in Syria’s airspace.