Detained deputy defense minister suspected of taking grand bribe of over $10,000

MOSCOW, April 23. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Defense Minister Timur Ivanov, who was detained earlier in the day, is suspected of taking a bribe of at least one million rubles (more than 10,000 US dollars) and may face a punishment of 15 years in prison if found guilty.

According to the Russian Investigative Committee, the man was detained on suspicion of grand bribery (part 6, article 290 of the Russian Criminal Code), or more than one million rubles. This charges carries a punishment of up to 15 years behind bars.