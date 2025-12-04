Elon Musk calls UK 'police state'

NEW YORK, December 4. /TASS/. US billionaire Elon Musk believes that the UK has turned into a police state.

"The UK is a police state," the entrepreneur wrote on his X page. He responded to a post saying that the Royal Court of Cardiff had sentenced a British man to 20 months in prison for X posts containing racist insults against Black people. The post, which Musk reposted, specifies that Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke, who was responsible for the verdict, had previously ruled to release a man convicted of raping a minor due to "prison overcrowding."

In October, the US entrepreneur made harsh comments about UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer in an X post, calling the head of the UK government "an actor with an empty head" and adding that "others feed him the words to say."

On September 13, Musk supported protests against migrants in London. He addressed the crowd via video link and criticized Starmer's government, calling for Parliament to be dissolved. The US billionaire also said that the British are afraid to exercise their right to freedom of speech and called the BBC an accomplice in the destruction of the UK.