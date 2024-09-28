It’s up to Armenian, Azerbaijani leaders to decide if they want to meet at BRICS — Lavrov

UNITED NATIONS, September 28. /TASS/. It is for Azerbaijani President Ilkham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to decide whether they want to meet on the sidelines of the BRICS or CIS events in Russia, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has told reporters.

"It's up to them," he said, answering to a reporter's question at a news conference to sum up the results of his participation in the High-Level Week of the 79th UN General Assembly.

"If they want to meet <...> we are always ready to do what was agreed with our participation," he added.