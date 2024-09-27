MELITOPOL, September 27. /TASS/. Russian forces have destroyed a fortified area north of Nesteryanka in the Zaporozhye Region held by the Ukrainian armed forces since the summer of 2022, allowing them to make headway in the Orekhovo direction, Vladimir Rogov, the chairman of the commission on sovereignty, patriotic projects and support for veterans of the Russian Civic Chamber, told TASS.

"We have achieved successes in the Orekhovo direction of the Zaporozhye front. Our troops destroyed a Ukrainian fortification, including a stronghold north of Nesteryanka, which had been held by Ukrainian forces for more than two years," he said.

According to him, this was Ukraine's lone major fortification in this section of the line of engagement. "This is significant because the stronghold allowed Ukraine to control a fairly large area in the Orekhovo direction. After its destruction, our forces were able to advance north of the former Rabotino salient and north of Nesteryanka. Our troops have moved forward, improved their positions on the front line, and expanded the gray zone in this area," the agency source said.