In total, the enemy lost more than 17,750 people during the fighting.

TASS has gathered the key news about the unfolding situation.

Operation to neutralize Ukrainian forces

- The Russian military repelled five enemy counterattacks towards Lyubimovka and Plekhovo.

- They also repelled 11 Ukrainian attempts to break through the border near Novy Put and Medvezhye.

- Units of the battlegroup North continued their offensive operations and defeated Ukrainian formations near Lyubimovka, Daryino, Novy Put, Nikolayevo-Daryino and Plekhovo.

- The Russian military hit concentrations of enemy manpower and equipment near the villages of Guyevo, Daryino, Kolmaky, Kazachya Loknya, Lyubimovka, Malaya Loknya, Martynovka, Mikhailovka, Medvezhye, Novaya Sorochina, Novy Put, Orlovka, Plekhovo, Pravda, Tolsty Lug and Cherkasskoye Porechnoye.

- Russian jets struck Ukrainian reserves in the Sumy Region.

Ukraine’s losses

- Over the day, the enemy lost more than 330 servicemen, 16 armored vehicles, including a tank, two armored personnel carriers and 13 armored combat vehicles, as well as an artillery gun, a radar station, a counter-battery station and eight cars. Three Ukrainian servicemen were captured.

- Since the beginning of hostilities in Russia’s borderline region, Ukraine’s losses have amounted to more than 17,750 servicemen, 131 tanks, 62 infantry fighting vehicles, 97 armored personnel carriers, 837 armored combat vehicles, 533 vehicles, 143 artillery pieces, 31 multiple rocket launchers, including eight HIMARS and six US-made MLRS, eight anti-aircraft missile launchers, five transport and loading vehicles, 37 radar stations, nine counter-battery radars, two air defense radars, 18 pieces of engineering and other equipment, including 11 engineering demolition vehicles, a UR-77 demining unit and an armored repair vehicle.

Alaudinov’s statements

- Some of foreign mercenaries who were in the ranks of the Ukrainian armed forces in the Kursk Region have already been eliminated, they were a legitimate target, Deputy Chief of the Main Military-Political Directorate of the Russian Armed Forces, Commander of the Akhmat special forces, Major-General Apty Alaudinov said.

- He added that it should not be surprising that many mercenaries come from countries considered friendly to Russia.

Cases against journalists

- The Federal Security Service (FSB) has initiated criminal cases on illegal crossing of the state border in the Kursk Region by US and Romanian reporters, the agency's Public Relations Center reported.

- The matter concerns correspondents of Australia’s ABC TV channel Fletcher Yeung and Kathryn Dis, as well as a Romanian citizen, journalist of Romania’s NotNews outlet Barbu Mircea.