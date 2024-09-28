Russia says its military repairmen retrieved US-made MaxxPro from battlefield

MOSCOW, September 28. /TASS/. Repairmen from the battlegroup Center evacuated a captured US-made International MaxxPro armored fighting vehicle from the battlefield, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"Servicemen of the repair and evacuation group of the special purpose unit at the battlegroup Center evacuated an American armored personnel carrier International MaxxPro of the Ukrainian armed forces, which had been destroyed in the Avdeyevka area," the ministry said.

According to the ministry, the American armored vehicle was destroyed by an FPV drone unit of the battlegroup Center’s special-purpose unit.

The evacuation of the foreign vehicle took place in two phases, the ministry said. First, an engineering reconnaissance of the evacuation area was conducted to ensure the safety of personnel and equipment. At the second phase, the evacuation team found that the enemy was trying to evacuate the vehicle. In the course of a brief skirmish, servicemen of the battlegroup Center pushed the enemy back and carried out the evacuation of the armored vehicle.

"It was right on the forward line, and it was hard to pull it out. The front line was near, the enemy was near and FPV drones were sweeping the area. It was pure luck that they had prepared it for evacuation, when we rushed in. A small battle ensued," said a soldier with the call sign Osetin, a member of a fire support platoon, in a video distributed by the Russian Defense Ministry.