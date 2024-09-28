Death toll from gas station explosion in Russia’s Dagestan rises to 13

NALCHIK, September 28. /TASS/. Another body has been pulled from under the rubble following an explosion at a gas station in the Russian region of Dagestan, taking the death toll to 13, the Emergencies Ministry said in a statement.

"Another body has been found in Dagestan," the statement reads.

The explosion occurred in a suburb of Dagestan’s capital of Makhachkala on September 27. The gas station’s building was destroyed; two cars and a truck suffered damage. A criminal investigation has been launched into the incident. September 28 is the day of mourning in the region.