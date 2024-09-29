Nasrallah assassinated by Israel due to ‘huge arsenal’ created by him — IDF

NEW YORK, September 29. /TASS/. Israeli authorities made the decision to assassinate Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah because he was allegedly creating a "huge arsenal" of weapons against Israel, official spokesperson of the Israel Defense Forces Peter Lerner said.

"He was building such a huge arsenal of weapons <…> "to war with Israel," CNN television said, citing Lerner. The stockpile of Hezbollah’s armament was to include 200,000 rockets, missiles and drones, he added.

Israel had been conducting extensive intelligence surveillance since 2006 to understand Hezbollah, the IDF spokesperson said.