MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. Ukraine has sustained more than 400 casualties in Russia’s Kursk Region in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"In the past day, Ukrainian forces have lost over 400 troops, nine armored vehicles, including a tank and eight armored combat vehicles, as well as an artillery mount, a Czech-made RM-70 MLRS launcher and nine motor vehicles," the statement reads.

According to Russia’s top brass, Russian warplanes and artillery forces struck concentrations of enemy troops and weaponry in as many as 17 localities in the borderline region.

Supported by army aviation and artillery fire, Russian forces repelled six Ukrainian attempts to break through Russia’s border toward Novy Put, inflicting more than 50 enemy casualties, the ministry specified. As many as five Ukrainian soldiers surrendered.

Also, Russia’s Battlegroup North repelled five enemy counterattacks as it continued with its offensive in the Kursk Region, thwarting Ukrainian attempts to push toward Olgovka and Pogrebki. Ukraine sustained roughly 60 casualties there.

In all, since fighting began in the Kursk Region, the enemy has lost over 18,560 servicemen, 133 tanks, 64 infantry fighting vehicles, 97 armored personnel carriers, 850 armored combat vehicles, 550 motor vehicles and 146 artillery guns, the ministry said.

The ministry added that Russian forces also destroyed eight anti-aircraft missile systems, 32 multiple rocket launchers, including 14 US-provided MLRS launchers, five transport and loading vehicles, 38 electronic warfare systems, nine counter-battery radars, two air defense radars, 18 units of engineering equipment, including 11 demolition vehicles, one armored recovery vehicle and one UR-77 mine clearing vehicle.