Austrian chancellor concedes his party’s loss in parliamentary elections

VIENNA, September 29. /TASS/. Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer has admitted that his Austrian People’s Party has lost to the Freedom Party of Austria in parliamentary elections.

"Unfortunately, we did not come in first. Yet none of us should reproach ourselves," the politician said, addressing his supporters.

Nehammer hopes to retain his position as the party leader.

The Freedom Party of Austria which does not support anti-Russian sanctions is preliminarily in first place with 29.2% of the vote, securing 57 seats in the parliament which may become an all-time record for the party. Nehammer’s Austrian People’s Party has garnered 37.5% of the vote in the 2019 elections, while is currently in second place with 26.3%.