Russian forces carry out group strike on Ukrainian army’s airfield infrastructure

MOSCOW, September 28. /TASS/. The Russian Armed Forces carried out a group strike, particularly using a Kinzhal missile, on the Ukrainian army’s airfield infrastructure on Friday night, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Yesterday, the Russian Armed Forces carried out a group strike on the Ukrainian army’s field infrastructure. The attack involved high-precision long-range weapons, including a Kinzhal hypersonic aeroballistic missile. The goal of the attack was achieved as all the designated targets were hit," the statement reads.

Battlegroup North makes Ukraine lose over 60 troops in past day

The Ukrainian army lost over 60 troops in the area of responsibility of Russia’s Battlegroup North in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Units of Battlegroup North active in the Liptsy and Volchansk areas defeated the forces of the 57th Motorized Infantry Brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces, the 36th Marine Brigade and the 113th Territorial Defense Brigade near Volchanskiye Khutora, Liptsy and Volchansk in the Kharkov Region. The enemy lost over 60 troops, four motor vehicles, a D-20 152 mm howitzer and a D-30 122 mm howitzer," the statement reads.

Battlegroup Dnepr makes Kiev lose up to 60 troops in past day

The Ukrainian army lost up to 60 troops in the area of responsibility of Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Units of Battlegroup Dnepr defeated the forces of the 35th Marine Brigade, the 39th Coastal Defense Brigade and the 124th Territorial Defense Brigade near Kopani in the Zaporozhye Region, Antonovka in the Kherson Region and the city of Kherson. The Ukrainian armed forces lost up to 60 troops, ten motor vehicles and a Gvozdika 122 mm self-propelled howitzer. A field ammunition depot was destroyed," the statement reads.

Russian forces hit Ukrainian troops, equipment in 131 areas

Russian forces hit Ukrainian troops and equipment in 131 areas in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Russian tactical aircraft, drone operators, missile forces and artillery units hit Ukrainian troops and military equipment in 131 areas," the statement reads.

Russia’s Battlegroup West makes Ukraine lose up to 400 troops in past day

The Ukrainian army lost up to 400 troops in the area of responsibility of Russia’s Battlegroup West in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Units of Battlegroup West improved their tactical position, hitting the troops and equipment of the 14th, 44th and 67th mechanized brigades, the 4th Tank Brigade, the 3rd Assault Brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces and the 117th Territorial Defense Brigade near Kupyansk, Podvysokoye and Novoosinovo in the Kharkov Region, Makeyevka and Nevskoye in the Lugansk People’s Republic and Torskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic. The enemy lost up to 400 troops," the statement reads.

According to the ministry, the enemy also lost seven pickup trucks, an Akatsiya 152 mm self-propelled gun, two D-30 122 mm howitzers, two US-made M113 armored personnel carriers, an M777 155 mm howitzer, two M198 155 mm howitzers and three AN/TPQ-50 counterbattery radars.

Battlegroup East improves frontline position, makes Ukraine lose up to 125 troops

Russia’s Battlegroup East improved its frontline position in the past day, making Ukraine lose up to 125 troops, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Units of Battlegroup East improved their frontline position, hitting the troops and equipment of the 58th Motorized Infantry Brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces, the 104th and 118th territorial defense brigades near Dorbrovolye, Rovnopol and Zolotaya Niva in the Donetsk People’s Republic. They also repelled three counterattacks by the assault teams of the 72nd Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces. The enemy lost up to 125 troops, five motor vehicles, a US-made M777 155 mm howitzer and a D-20 152 mm howitzer," the statement reads.

Battlegroup South moves to more advantageous positions, makes Kiev lose up to 725 troops

Russia’s Battlegroup South moved to more advantageous positions in the past day, causing Ukraine to lose up to 725 troops, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Units of Battlegroup South moved to more advantageous positions, hitting the troops and equipment of the 24th, 33rd, 54th and 72nd mechanized brigades, the 10th and 128th mountain assault brigades of the Ukrainian armed forces, the 18th National Guard Brigade and the 119th Territorial Defense Brigade near Konstantinovka, Vysokoivanovka, Zaliznyanskoye, Druzhkovka, Kurakhovo, Grigorovka and Chasov Yar in the Donetsk People’s Republic. They also repelled eight counterattacks by assault teams from the 56th Motorized Infantry Brigade, the 93rd Mechanized Brigade, the 81st Air Mobile Brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces and the 119th Territorial Defense Brigade. The Ukrainian army lost up to 725 troops," the statement reads.

The Ukrainian armed forces also lost a tank, an armored combat vehicle, eight motor vehicles, two US-made M777 155 mm howitzers, three D-20 152 mm howitzers, two D-30 122 mm howitzers and two US-made 105 mm M119 howitzers. Four field ammunition depots were destroyed.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center makes Ukraine lose over 620 troops in past day

The Ukrainian armed forces lost over 620 troops in the area of responsibility of Russia’s Battlegroup Center in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Units of Battlegroup Center moved to more advantageous positions, hitting the troops and equipment of the 47th and 53rd mechanized brigades, the 68th Infantry Brigade, the 71st Jaeger Brigade, the 5th Assault Brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces and the 109th Territorial Defense Brigade near Gornyak, Dzerzhinsk, Kalinovo, Sukhaya Balka and Rozovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic. They repelled seven counterattacks by the assault teams of the 59th Motorized Infantry Brigade, the 151st Mechanized Brigade, the 25th Airborne Brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces, the 2nd, 3rd and 12th National Guard brigades. The enemy lost over 620 troops," the statement reads.

The Ukrainian army also lost three armored combat vehicles, two motor vehicles, a US-made M777 155 mm howitzer, a Gvozdika 122 mm self-propelled howitzer and three D-30 122 mm howitzers.

Russian air defenses down four HIMARS rockets, 43 Ukrainian drones in past day

Russian air defenses shot down four HIMARS rockets and 43 Ukrainian drones in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Air defenses downed four US-made HIMARS rockets and 43 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the statement reads.

A total of 646 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 32,331 unmanned aerial vehicles, 579 anti-aircraft missile systems, 18,447 tanks and other armored fighting vehicles, 1,469 multiple rocket launchers, 15,345 field artillery pieces and mortars, and 26,655 special military vehicles have been destroyed since the start of Russia’s special military operation, the Russian Defense Ministry specified.