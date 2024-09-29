Iran calls on UN Security Council to convene urgent meeting

UNITED NATIONS, September 29. /TASS/. Iran calls on the UN Security Council to convene an urgent meeting in connection with Israel’s attacks against Beirut, Permanent Representative of Iran to the UN Amir Saeid Iravani said in the letter addressed to the UN Secretary-General and to the President of the Security Council.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran condemns in the strongest possible terms these cowardly acts of aggression. Given the grave consequences on regional and international peace and security, the Islamic Republic of Iran calls on the Security Council to unequivocally condemn Israel’s actions in the strongest possible terms. Furthermore, Iran calls on the Security Council to convene an emergency meeting to address Israel’s terrorist aggression and the continuous atrocities perpetrated by the warmongering Israeli regime in Lebanon and across the region," Iravani said in the letter provided to reporters by the Iranian diplomatic mission.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran urges the Security Council to take immediate and decisive action to stop Israel’s ongoing aggression and prevent the region from dragging into full-scale war," the diplomat noted.

The country will not hesitate "to exercise its inherent rights under international law to take every measure in defense of its vital national and security interests," he added.