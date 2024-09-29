123 killed in Lebanon air strikes in 24 hours — Health Ministry

BEIRUT, September 30. /TASS/. The Lebanese Health Ministry has clarified the data on the victims of Israeli airstrikes carried out in different parts of the country on Sunday.

According to a report by the Elnashra portal, the death toll has risen from 109 to 123 over the past 24 hours, with 359 people injured.

The largest number of casualties was reported from the village of Ain El Delb, near the town of Saida (60 km from Beirut). According to the report, the death toll there rose from 24 to 32 and the number of injured from 29 to 53.

The coordinator of the Emergency Operations Centre, Environment Minister Nasser Yassin, told a press conference in Beirut on September 29 that the number of refugees had reached 250,000 in recent days. According to him, most of them have been provided with shelter in 777 centers for displaced people operating throughout the country.