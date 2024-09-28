Not a single project of peaceful settlement in Ukraine to be successful without Russia

UNITED NATIONS, September 29. /TASS/. Any project for peaceful settlement of the conflict in Ukraine will not be successful without Russia, Belarusian Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov said when speaking at the UN General Assembly.

"If everyone, like neighboring Belarus, realized what is really taking place in the conflict zone and what is the threat of it, indeed wanted to stop the bloody standoff, then Ukraine with Russia would be at the table of peaceful talks long before and not on the battlefield. Initiatives like the Brazilian-Chinese peace formula are very timely in this context. However,. Not a single project will be successful without Russia," Ryzhenkov said.

There can be no new security architecture in Europe without participation of Belarus, the minister also stressed.