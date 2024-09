DONETSK, September 27. /TASS/. A grouping of Ukrainian troops in the village of Tsukurino in the vicinity of Selidovo in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) has been trapped in a pincer movement, a source in security structures told TASS.

"Tsukurino is being attacked in a pincer maneuver. Heavy combat is underway with all logistics being cut off on that section of the frontline," the source said.

It added that assault actions are also underway from the village of Gornyak.