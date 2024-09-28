Ukraine loses over 370 troops, eight armored vehicles in Kursk area in past day

MOSCOW, September 28. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army lost over 370 troops in the Kursk area in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Over the past day, the Ukrainian armed forces lost over 370 troops, eight armored vehicles, including a tank, two US-made M2 Bradley infantry fighting vehicles and five armored combat vehicles, as well as two artillery systems and eight motor vehicles," the statement reads.

Ukraine loses over 18,000 troops, 132 tanks since start of fighting in Kursk area

The Ukrainian armed forces lost over 18,000 troops since fighting began in Russia’s borderline Kursk Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Since the start of fighting in the Kursk area, the enemy has lost over 18,130 troops, 132 tanks, 97 armored personnel carriers, 64 infantry fighting vehicles, 842 armored combat vehicles, 541 motor vehicles, and 145 artillery pieces," the statement reads.

The enemy also lost eight missile launchers, 31 multiple launch rocket systems, including eight US-made HIMARS launchers and six MLRS launchers, and 37 electronic warfare systems, as well as five transport-loading vehicles, nine counterbattery radars, two air defense radars, and 18 pieces of engineering equipment, including 11 combat engineer vehicles, a UR-77 mine-clearing vehicle and an armored maintenance and recovery vehicle," the statement reads.

Russian forces foil three Ukrainian counterattacks in Kursk Region

Russian forces repelled a Ukrainian attack towards Lyubimovka in the Kursk Region in the past day and foiled counterattacks near Kremyanoye, Kamyshevka and Cherkasskoye-Porechnoye, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

The Russian Armed Forces continue their operation to defeat the enemy forces that entered the Kursk Region. According to the ministry, "units of Battlegroup North continued offensive operations, defeating the forces of the 21st, 22nd and 115th mechanized brigades, the 17th Tank Brigade, the 82nd and 95th Air Assault Brigades, the 1st National Guard Brigade, the 36 Marine Brigade and the 103rd Territorial Defense Brigade near the settlements of Lyubimovka, Daryino, Novy Put, Nikolayevo-Daryino and Plekhovo."

"In addition, over the past day, the battlegroup’s units also repelled an enemy attack towards the settlement of Lyubimovka and foiled counterattacks towards Kremyanoye, Kamyshevka and Cherkasskoye-Porechnoye. As a result, up to 40 Ukrainian troops were killed or wounded," the ministry added.

Russian forces repel five attempts by Ukrainian army to break into Kursk Region

Russian forces repelled five attempts by the Ukrainian army to break into the Kursk Region in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Russian forces, backed by army aircraft and artillery units, repelled five attempts by the Ukrainian army to break through the Russian border towards the settlements of Novy Put and Medvezhye. Over 60 enemy troops were killed or wounded; two armored combat vehicles and two motor vehicles were destroyed," the statement reads.

Russian aircraft hit enemy troops near 19 settlements in Kursk Region

Russian army aircraft have carried out strikes on Ukrainian troops near 19 settlements in the Kursk Region and 17 settlements in the Sumy Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Strikes by army aircraft and artillery fire hit the troops and equipment of the 21st, 22nd, 41st, 61st and 115st mechanized brigades, the 17th Tank Brigade, the 805h and 95th air assault brigades, the 1st and 17th National Guard brigades, the 36th Marine Brigade, the 103rd and 129th territorial defense brigades near the settlements of Bogdanovka, Guyevo, Daryino, Kubatkin, Kruglenkoye, Knyazhy Pervy, Lyubimovka, Malaya Loknya, Martynovka, Makhnovka, Medvezhye, Melovy, Novy Put, Orlovka, Plekhovo, Pravda, Russkoye Porechnkoye, Tolsty Lug and Cherkasskoye-Porechnoye," the statement reads.

The ministry added that "tactical aircraft and artillery units carried out strikes on the reserves of the 21st, 41st and 115th mechanized brigades, the 82nd and 95th air assault brigades, the 1st National Guard brigade, the 101st and 103rd and 107th territorial defense brigades near Belovody, Bruski, Bunyakino, Glukhov, Zhuravka, Kucherovka, Kondratovka, Kruzhok, Malushino, Mogritsa, Mirlobi, Pavlovka, Revyakino, Rovnoye, Rechki, Ulanovo and Shalygino.".